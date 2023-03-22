Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,264,000 after acquiring an additional 351,965 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after acquiring an additional 758,674 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after acquiring an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.62.

CPT opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $100.79 and a one year high of $175.69. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.71.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

