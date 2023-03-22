Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

Get Rating

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

