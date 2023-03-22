Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cummins worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $234.37 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

