Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.34.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

