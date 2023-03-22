Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $424.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

