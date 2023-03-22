Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

