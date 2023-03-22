Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $23.13 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $23,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 49,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 4.8 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

