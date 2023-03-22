Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.85 and a 1 year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.93%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

