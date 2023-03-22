Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $85.11 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $85,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,668,000 after buying an additional 296,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %
MRK opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average of $102.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $115.49.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
