Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in HEICO by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 139,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

HEICO stock opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $177.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,227.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,515,958.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,515,958.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares valued at $3,067,278. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

