Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 186,826 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4,067.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,826 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.