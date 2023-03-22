Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,060 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,152,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,368,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,990,000 after buying an additional 491,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.94%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

