Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,433 shares of company stock worth $20,674,439 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

