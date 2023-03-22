Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.