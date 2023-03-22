Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $107,546,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $64,152,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $60,079,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after buying an additional 744,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NNN opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.