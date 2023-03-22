Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.91.

Insider Activity

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company's stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 123.95%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

