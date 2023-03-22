Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,207 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.90.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,662 shares of company stock worth $13,885,171. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $302.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.74 and its 200-day moving average is $299.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

