Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,183 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Hubbell worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hubbell by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Hubbell by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,224,000 after purchasing an additional 150,269 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,744,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2 %

Hubbell stock opened at $242.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.96 and a 200 day moving average of $237.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

