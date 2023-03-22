George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Sells 300 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.16, for a total transaction of C$50,148.99.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Rashid Wasti sold 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.30, for a total transaction of C$165,302.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Rashid Wasti purchased 300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.17 per share, with a total value of C$6,651.00.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$164.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$169.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$161.87. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$138.77 and a 1 year high of C$181.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WN shares. CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.33.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

