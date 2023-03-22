Gill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average is $189.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

