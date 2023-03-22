Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 607 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.52. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

