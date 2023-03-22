Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,323,000 after purchasing an additional 661,624 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,581,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,866,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,374,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,380,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.52.

