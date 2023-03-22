Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6.12 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

