Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $16.25 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $12,245,100. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $524.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

