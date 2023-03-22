Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Hershey by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Stock Performance
NYSE:HSY opened at $243.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $247.20.
Hershey Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.54.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $11,884,581 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.