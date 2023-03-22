Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Hershey by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $243.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $247.20.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $11,884,581 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.