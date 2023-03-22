Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 993 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Target were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $162.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

