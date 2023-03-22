Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 5,676 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Intel stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

