Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 440,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 286,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 129,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08.

