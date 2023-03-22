Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Issues Earnings Results

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Graphite Bio Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of GRPH opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphite Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graphite Bio Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRPH shares. Cowen cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

