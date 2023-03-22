Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Issues Earnings Results

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Graphite Bio Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of GRPH opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphite Bio
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Graphite Bio Company Profile
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graphite Bio (GRPH)
