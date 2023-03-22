Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1) Insider Peter Wright Purchases 114,880 Shares of Stock

Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1 – Get Rating) insider Peter Wright purchased 114,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$28,720.00 ($19,275.17).

Peter Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Peter Wright bought 40,000 shares of Greenwing Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$9,000.00 ($6,040.27).

On Friday, January 13th, Peter Wright bought 43,303 shares of Greenwing Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$14,549.81 ($9,764.97).

Greenwing Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About Greenwing Resources

Greenwing Resources Ltd engages in the production and sale of industrial mineral concentrates. It holds 100% interests in the Graphmada Large Flake Graphite mine located in eastern Madagascar; the San Jorge lithium brine project that includes 15 granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 36,000 hectares located in Argentina; and the Millie Reward lithium project located in central Madagascar.

