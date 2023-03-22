Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung Sells 1,941 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $149,786.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,905.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $193,968.24.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $97.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after purchasing an additional 286,998 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,542,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,408,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after acquiring an additional 213,668 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.