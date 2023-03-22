Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung Sells 1,941 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $149,786.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,905.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $193,968.24.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
GWRE stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $97.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
