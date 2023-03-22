Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Citigroup

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

