HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Large Volume Increase

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 155,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 178,953 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $12.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $613.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 172,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

