Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,888,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,712,000 after buying an additional 659,726 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,975,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

GOVT opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

