Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

