Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,533 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

