Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $60.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 9.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $60,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,427,000 after acquiring an additional 233,881 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

