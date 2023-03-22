Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur Buys 13,500 Shares

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew John Arthur acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.34 per share, with a total value of C$18,090.00.

CVE HME opened at C$1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.39. The company has a market cap of C$128.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.53. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.98.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

