Henderson High Income Trust plc (HHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson High Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
HHI opened at GBX 168.14 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5,550.00 and a beta of 1.01. Henderson High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 137.25 ($1.69) and a one year high of GBX 181 ($2.22). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About Henderson High Income Trust
