Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after buying an additional 617,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,712,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,032,000 after buying an additional 143,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

