Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 74.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 55.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

Exelon Price Performance

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.