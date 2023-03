HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter valued at about $796,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in HEXO by 7.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,940,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEXO by 184.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 558,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in HEXO by 1,230.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 369,794 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in HEXO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by S├ębastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

