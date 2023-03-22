HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEXO

About HEXO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter valued at about $796,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in HEXO by 7.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,940,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEXO by 184.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 558,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in HEXO by 1,230.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 369,794 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in HEXO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.