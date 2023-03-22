HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.
HEXO Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
