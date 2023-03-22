Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases Shares of 4,392 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

