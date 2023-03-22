Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) CFO Harout Krikor Diramerian Purchases 3,975 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) CFO Harout Krikor Diramerian purchased 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $24,923.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,921 shares in the company, valued at $319,274.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

