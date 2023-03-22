Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) CFO Harout Krikor Diramerian Purchases 3,975 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) CFO Harout Krikor Diramerian purchased 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $24,923.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,921 shares in the company, valued at $319,274.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)
- Asana Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.