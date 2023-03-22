Ian Charles Dundas Purchases 5,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.15 per share, with a total value of C$90,764.00.

On Saturday, December 31st, Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total value of C$3,505,065.30.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.35. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of C$14.48 and a 12-month high of C$25.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ERF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a C$28.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

