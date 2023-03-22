Insider Buying: Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Insider Purchases 10,300 Shares of Stock

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Rating) insider Olymbec Investments Inc. acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $10,197.00.
Cannara Biotech Stock Performance
Cannara Biotech Company Profile
Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.
