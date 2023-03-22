Insider Buying: Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP) Insider Purchases 11,277 Shares of Stock

Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP – Get Rating) insider William (Bill) Beament purchased 11,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.00 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,774.62 ($22,667.53).

Develop Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Develop Global

Further Reading

Develop Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Sulphur Springs project that includes Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves deposits and tenements located to the south east of Port Hedland.

