Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$52.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$50.70 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.86.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 581.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TC Energy Company Profile

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.38.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

