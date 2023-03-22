Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00.
Shares of TRP opened at C$52.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$50.70 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 581.25%.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
