Insider Selling: Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$23.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.07. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$38.78.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on CWB. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.50.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.