Insider Selling: Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$23.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.07. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$38.78.
Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
Featured Stories
