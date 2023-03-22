Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells 5,216 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total value of C$26,862.40.
Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 16th, Sebastian D’amici sold 2,882 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$15,822.18.
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
