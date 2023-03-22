Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells 5,216 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total value of C$26,862.40.

On Monday, January 16th, Sebastian D’amici sold 2,882 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total value of C$15,822.18.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.70 to C$4.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.40.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

